Rise Against Announce Summer 2022 Tour With The Used + Senses Fail

Rise Against will take out The Used and Senses Fail for one of the more solid rock lineups of the summer. Rise Against will serve as headliners on the run, supporting their 2021 album, Nowhere Generation.

The tour gets underway June 15 in Las Vegas, continuing on for just over a month before it winds down Aug. 18 in Sterling Heights, Michigan. Dates, cities and venues can be seen below. Band pre-sales start tomorrow (March 1) at 10AM local time, with the local pre-sales following on Wednesday, March 2 at 10AM local time and the general public on-sale beginning this Friday (March 4) at 10AM local time. Head to Rise Against's website for ticketing details.

Rise Against are hitting the road with what is mostly viewed as an uptick in their career, with Nowhere Generation yielding four singles - "Broken Dreams, Inc.," "Nowhere Generation," "The Numbers" and "Talking to Ourselves" - and later spinning off a Nowhere Sessions EP.

The band has also just released a new synth-driven remix of "Talking to Ourselves" done by IDLES. Speaking about the track, singer Tim McIlrath stated, “I’ve never thought of our songs as ‘brave' or ‘bold,' I think of them as just common sense. When you feel that no one is listening to you, you tend to talk louder, and when you feel no one notices you, you start doing things to get their attention. That’s what this song is about.”

Rise Against, "Talking to Ourselves" (IDLES Inner Monologue Remix)

In addition, this past week singer Tim McIlrath hopped on a new cover from AWOLNATION, helping singer Aaron Bruno and his band perform Midnight Oil's '80s hit, "Beds Are Burning." “I’ve known Aaron (@awolnation) for years now and am such a big fan of this song, so I was really excited to be a part of his band's remake of 'Beds Are Burning,'" stated McIlrath, then adding, "Even today, there are those who would rather ignore the parts of our past that make us uncomfortable than confront and teach them to the next generation. Midnight Oil’s message resonates today as much as it ever did, if not even more.”

Check out the cover below:

AWOLNATION featuring Rise Against's Tim McIlrath, "Beds Are Burning" (Midnight Oil Cover)

The Used's most recent album was 2020's Heartwork. "We are beyond excited to announce that we will be touring with our longtime friends and partners in crime, Rise Against," stated the group via their socials. Fans of The Used will want to take a closer look at the itinerary as there are four dates the band will not be a part of the bill.

And completing the lineup are Senses Fail, who underwent a little bit of controversy while deciding to take the tour. They just canceled their spring headline run with We Came as Romans, Counterparts and SeeYouSpaceCowboy before taking the newly announced summer dates.

In doing so, the band's Buddy Nielsen issued a statement detailing the reasoning for the touring change, pointing to supply chain issues delaying the release of their new album to July and noting that he and his wife were expecting a child early next month.

While the Hell Is In Your Head album has been pushed back, the band is continuing to release music with "I'm Sorry I'm Leaving" being the latest song to arrive in advance of the album. Neilsen says of the track, heard below, ‘"I wrote this song about the constant struggling with making music and art as a living. I am constantly waiting for it to all fail and disappear even 20 years into a career. At no point do I ever feel safe. After having a child, the relationship with this lifestyle became more strained. Having to leave home and lose time with your child while also hoping that what you do continues to support your family and remains fulfilling is complicated. Continuing to improve and remove my own trauma in order to be a better father is the bases and goal of the song."

Senses Fail, "I'm Sorry I'm Leaving"

Rise Against / The Used / Senses Fail 2022 Tour Dates

July 15 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Zappos Theater *

July 16 - Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Santa Barbara Bowl

July 17 - San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park

July 19 - Inglewood, Calif. @ The Forum

July 20 - Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra Resort & Casino

July 22 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory *

July 23 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ PNE Amphitheatre

July 24 - Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheatre

July 26 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex Outdoor

July 27 - Denver, Colo. @ Levitt Pavilion

July 29 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Villa Hispana @ EXPO

July 30 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Criterion

Aug. 1 - Dallas, Texas @ Bomb Factory

Aug. 2 - San Antonio, Texas @ Tech Port Center

Aug. 4 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

Aug. 5 - N. Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues *

Aug. 6 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater

Aug. 8 - Norfolk, Va. @ NorVa *

Aug. 9 - New York, N.Y. @ Rooftop @ Pier 17

Aug. 12 - Boston, Mass. @ Roadrunner

Aug. 14 - Asbury, Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

Aug. 17 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Aug. 18 - Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

* The Used will not be performing

