Two Rise Against Albums Certified Platinum by the RIAA

These are the best of times for Rise Against. The title track of their new Nowhere Generation album has topped the Mainstream Rock chart, while two of their previous albums have just reached platinum status.

According to the RIAA, The Sufferer and The Witness and Appeal to Reason have both sold over one million units, leading to the new certifications.

The Sufferer and the Witness was initially released on July 4, 2006 and reached gold status (500,000 copies) as certified by the RIAA on Aug. 13, 2008. The album peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart, and yielded the singles "Ready to Fall," "Prayer of the Refugee" and "The Good Left Undone."

Rise Against, "Ready to Fall"

Appeal to Reason was the band's next record, arriving on Oct. 7, 2008. It reached gold status on March 2, 2011 according to the RIAA. The album peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart, and also featured a trio of singles - "Re-Education (Through Labor)," "Audience of One" and "Savior."

Rise Against, "Savior"

Rise Against previously earned platinum singles for "Prayer of the Refugee" and "Savior," both in 2013. These mark their first two platinum albums. Siren Song of the Counter Culture is their only other album so far certified by the RIAA, minted as a gold record (500,000 copies sold) back in 2009.