Robert Fripp Says Video Series With Wife Toyah ‘Upset Some King Crimson Fans’

When COVID-19 forced the world to go on lockdown in the spring of 2020, a lot of people's creative sides flourished, and they came up with ways to entertain others from home. King Crimson's Robert Fripp and his wife Toyah Willcox started a series of themed videos of cover songs, but the rocker now admits that it "upset" some of his band's fans.

The collection of videos, which came to be known as the couple's "Sunday Lunch" series, first kicked off in 2020, but it wasn't until they covered Metallica's "Enter Sandman" in January of 2021 that their channel went viral within the rock and metal community. Since then, they've tackled songs by Guns N' Roses, The Prodigy, Sex Pistols, Motorhead, Motley Crue and many more.

They're not simply covers though — they're eccentric and fun, which is what made them unique. While Fripp typically sported the same attire during the majority of the videos, Willcox often dressed up to go with the aesthetic of the song and danced around while singing. And apparently, some people just don't like fun.

“At age 76, why should I give a fuck?” Fripp explained to The Telegraph in a recent interview, adding that he and his wife believe it is the performers' jobs to bring people joy during dark times, like a global pandemic.

“We’re keenly aware of what people have experienced during lockdown. I mean, banged up in a small apartment while your mother’s dying and you can’t go to the funeral. My wife said to me, if all we’ve done in two years is help one person through their bad time, it’s all worth it," he continued.

"So I’m not sure if that meets a criteria of serving what is highest in music, but for me, it’s a real undertaking that I respect. And I am quite prepared to strap on a guitar and rock out to a classic riff in order to achieve it... But it upset some King Crimson fans.”

If you don't hate fun, you can check out their latest cover of Korn's "Blind" below, and head over to Willcox's YouTube channel to see more of their videos.

Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp Cover Korn's "Blind"