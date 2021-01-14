Watch King Crimson’s Robert Fripp + Wife Toyah’s Bizarre Metallica ‘Enter Sandman’ Cover

We've seen Metallica's "Enter Sandman" covered many times over the years, but never have we seen it done by a guitar god — King Crimson's Robert Fripp — while his wife — accomplished actress and musician Toyah Willcox — rides an exercise bike and sings in the pantry of their home. But in a pandemic world we're pulling back the curtain on the home lives of rockers now more than ever.

In this installment of an ongoing series, Fripp delivers the familiar riffs while Toyah, perched upon an exercise bike, embraces the energy of the song with theatrical hand gestures as she pedals away. The couple seem to enjoy the surreal fun of the performance as Fripp cracks up a bit at the end of the clip. The video, with the song titled "Enter the Sandman," can be viewed at the bottom of this post.

The legendary musician, like many others, has taken to the internet during the pandemic uploading a series of cover songs. Fripp and Willcox have been providing musical entertainment via their "Toyah and Robert's Sunday Lunch" series, while also fielding viewer questions via Toyah's YouTube channel.

In addition to "Enter Sandman," the couple have covered Alice Cooper's "School's Out," Sex Pistols' "Anarchy in the UK" and Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit" among others, all usually from their kitchen area. Check out more here.

In addition, both Robert and Toyah have gone the extra mile to provide a bit more for their viewing audience. Fans can order a piece of artwork with a hand-written snippet from their favorite Toyah song while Robert will hand-write an Aphorism from a setlist of his own favorites, and will also include a piece of handmade art to accompany his words. Learn more here. Plus, both Toyah and Robert have links where you can have them record personalized video messages.

Robert Fripp & Toyah Willcox, "Enter the Sandman" (Metallica Cover)