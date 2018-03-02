Robert Plant Reveals Karaoke Loss to Taiwanese Elvis Impersonator

Robert Plant has one of the most iconic voices in rock history, but the Led Zeppelin singer, who has taken on a variety of styles over the years, reveals that he once met his match while singing karaoke, and he's still upset about it.

While appearing on The Late Late Show With James Corden, Plant revealed he was once bested while singing karaoke in China. "It's a dastardly trick," Plant says of singing karaoke. "I wanted to sing and I'd had too much to drink, so the options were ABBA ... no ... and Elvis, that was on the thing and I put my name down, and a bloke from Taiwan also put his name down for Elvis, so we were competing."

Plant says, "It was all Chinese folk in there and even though Taiwan is a taboo place for Communist Chinese people to even think about, I was neck and neck with this guy and even the Chinese guys were going for this Taiwanese guy. But I was really, really good ... But in Beijing 22 years ago, I was beaten by a Taiwanese Elvis impersonator."

Plant was appearing on The Late Late Show to promote his latest solo album, Carry Fire. During his appearance on the show, not only did he sit in for the interview, but he also performed the song "New World" with his band. Clearly Plant has done well since his defeat, especially when it comes to his own music (as opposed to Elvis Presley covers). Watch his performance of "New World" below.

Robert Plant Performs "New World" on The Late Late Show With James Corden