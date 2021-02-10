Battle of the basses! Metallica's Robert Trujillo and Primus' Les Claypool went against each other in a bass battle in a new western-themed video called Precious Metals, which was directed by Claypool's son Cage.

Presented by EMG Pickups, the short film is based on the California gold rush and edited in the style of an old western movie. As Claypool is discovering gold EMG pickups in the dirt, Trujillo shows up in a cowboy hat and holding a gun. The Metallica bassist insists that he isn't interested in Claypool's gold because he has his own silver EMG pickups.

The two let out an evil laugh, and the scene switches over to the inside of a studio, where they have it out in a funky bass competition — still dressed in their Wild West attire, of course.

Watch the video below.

The video comes shortly after EMG Pickups announced the gold Claypool Signature "Pachyderm Gold" bass pickups, which will be available later this year. According to Guitar World, the company will be releasing new finishes of Trujillo's "Rip Tide" pickups as well.

Robert Trujillo + Les Claypool: 'Precious Metals' Bass Battle