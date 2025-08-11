Robert Trujillo was one of the musicians in attendance at Ozzy Osbourne's funeral in late July and he recalled some "magical" moments that took place during the service.

The funeral procession was a publicized event that drove through the city of Birmingham and was also livestreamed for fans to see from all over the world. The service, however, was for Ozzy's family and close friends alone and took place at his and Sharon's property in Buckinghamshire, England. Only 110 people were in attendance, including Trujillo and his Metallica bandmate James Hetfield.

In a recent conversation with Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation, Trujillo recalled some strange things that happened during the service as different people made their tributes to The Prince of Darkness.

"It had been raining at the beginning of the service... As it progressed through the service, the weather would change and different things would happen. When Kelly [Osbourne] was singing, her lyrics flew like the wind blew her lyrics away. It was almost like Ozzy was having fun with her," the bassist explained.

"And then when Geezer [Butler] spoke, the sun came out. I'm not kidding — the sun actually came out. It was beautiful from that moment on, a very magical moment."

Trujillo noted that Butler broke down while giving his speech, but ended up delivering "an amazing eulogy." A lot of the speeches were laced with humor, according to the rocker and there were a lot of different stories shared throughout the ceremony.

"Heartfelt words from so many people and reconnecting with different musicians and bandmates, crew members, all that," he concluded.

What Was Trujillo's Connection to Ozzy?

Trujillo played in Ozzy's solo band from the late '90s until 2003, when he left to join Metallica in place of Jason Newsted. Coincidentally, Newsted temporarily joined Ozzy's band as a fill-in for Trujillo.

The musicians reconnected more in the last couple of years, with Trujillo contributing to Ozzy's last album Patient Number 9 (2022). He also performed with Ozzy when he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist in late 2024.

READ MORE: Ozzy Osbourne's Solo Band Members - Where Are They Now?

Most recently, Metallica performed at the legendary "Back to the Beginning" concert, which marked the final performances of both Ozzy and Black Sabbath. Trujillo was able to see Ozzy one last time that night when they were backstage.

"I said, 'Ozzy, incredible. I am so proud of you. You were amazing and this means so much to all of us'," Trujillo told Trunk.

Ozzy then asked if he could see James, according to the bassist.

"James got on one knee and basically held Ozzy's hand. It was so heavy. It was almost like we were saying, 'Goodbye Ozzy,' in some ways. It was heartfelt, it was a powerful moment."

Who Else Was in Attendance at Ozzy's Funeral?

In addition to Ozzy's family, Butler, Trujillo and Hetfield, a handful of other musicians were at the funeral service. The rest of Black Sabbath (Tony Iommi, Bill Ward) were there, as well as Zakk Wylde, Rob Zombie, Corey Taylor, Marilyn Manson, Elton John, Yungblud and Slipknot's Sid Wilson, whom Kelly is engaged to.

Tents had been set up all over the property and there was also a stage for everyone to pay tribute from.