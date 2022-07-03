Robert Trujillo Reveals Familial Tie to Metallica’s ‘Stranger Things’ Season Finale Shred

Last week it was revealed that Metallica's "Master of Puppets" was part of the Netflix series' Season 4 finale, with the character Eddie Munson shredding the track during a key scene. The song is also part of the most recent Stranger Things soundtrack. But did you realize that Metallica's tie to the song's Stranger Things appearance goes deeper than just signing off on allowing its usage? Apparently, the shred of "Master of Puppets" had a little assistance courtesy of Tye Trujillo, son of Metallica's Robert Trujillo.

Though just 17-years-old, Trujillo has already made a name for himself in the music industry. He has his own band OTTTO and has sat in with Korn and Suicidal Tendencies during their shows.

Tye's dad Robert Trujillo revealed the young musician's involvement with the popular Netflix series, stating via social media, "**Spoiler Alert** That’s my boy! Proud of ya Tye! Stranger Things finale shredding it on “Master of Puppets” and big thanks to @kirkhammett on helping!" He then hashtagged, #metallica #masterofpuppets #strangerthings and #eddiemunson. Within the slides on the Instagram post is video showing Tye's name in the credits for the episode.

Tye's inclusion received plenty of notice from peers in the industry. Korn's Ray Luzier and Munky, Suicidal Tendencies' Ra Diaz, Bad Wolves' Doc Coyle, drummer Josh Freese, Machine Head's Robb Flynn, Sepultura's Derrick Green, Cradle of Filth's Richard Shaw and actor Jason Momoa were among those commenting and showing their support on the post.

Eddie Munson is the character who's been waving the heavy music flag throughout the fourth season of the show, from wearing a denim jacket with a giant Dio patch on the back to shredding a mysterious guitar solo that had the entire internet going insane. Joe Quinn, the actor who portrayed Munson in the series, even listened to a lot of metal to prepare for the role, and is a Metallica fan.

To see the spoiler alert scene where Eddie Munson shreds "Master of Puppets" in the Stranger Things Season 4 finale, head below. In addition to Metallica, the soundtrack for the season also features songs by KISS, Journey with Steve Perry, Talking Heads, The Beach Boys and more. Kate Bush's 1985 single “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” has gone viral again as a result of the show, so we can anticipate that many of the others will too. The soundtrack is available to order on CD, vinyl and cassette here.

Stranger Things' Eddie Munson Shreds "Master of Puppets" (Spoilers Included)