Watch the Rock Star-Filled Trailer for ‘Rock Camp’ the Movie
Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp gets immortalized on film with the soon-to-arrive Rock Camp movie. Starring rockers such as Alice Cooper, Sammy Hagar, Gene Simmons and more, the flick grants an inside look at the interactive musical event that's given folks access to their rock dreams for over 20 years.
Set to be released early in the new year, the movie also features Dave Mustaine, Slash, Roger Daltrey, Nancy Wilson, Rob Halford, Joe Perry, Paul Stanley, Rudy Sarzo and plenty of other rock and metal veterans.
An official synopsis calls the film a "backstage pass into the inspiration behind Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp." Illustrating how the experience works, it follows "four campers through their journey to shred with their heroes and see how they overcome their fears and transform their lives. Rock stars remember their humble beginnings and reconnect with their love of music."
Founded in 1997 by David Fishof, Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp gives regular Joes of any experience level a chance to jam, write and even record with big-name rock stars. Obviously, that can lead to some unconventional collaborations, as Cooper points out in the movie's trailer.
"You would have a 15-year-old kid playing drums and a dentist on guitar," the "School's Out" singer says. "If this band were a real band, it'd be the weirdest band ever, but cool."
In addition to the Rock Camp movie in 2021, Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp continues its interactive online masterclass series for the new year. Things kick off in January with a Q&A fan experience from Mustaine, followed by guitar masterclasses from Stax Records legend Steve Cropper and right-wing rocker Ted Nugent. Those interested in both viewing and interacting can get masterclass tickets by clicking here.
Rock Camp opens with a virtual cinema release on Jan. 15, 2021, followed by on-demand availability a month later. For more info and tickets to the virtual screening, head to rockcampthemovie.com.
Rock Camp Movie Trailer
