Rock Hall Adds Six Nine Inch Nails Members to 2020 Induction

For those who've followed Nine Inch Nails over the years, the one constant has been singer and founding member Trent Reznor. When Nine Inch Nails were initially announced as 2020 Rock Hall inductees, Reznor's was the lone name mentioned, but the Rock Hall has now added six other players to the induction proceedings.

According to Cleveland.com, Atticus Ross, Robin Finck, Chris Vrenna, Danny Lohner, Ilan Rubin and Alessandro Cortini will all be recognized for their contributions to the band as well. The annual Inductee Exhibit debuted at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum last month, with each of the additional members being added to the Nine Inch Nails bio.

As we've seen over the years, the Rock Hall has not always named every contributor to a band's history. In fact, there was some controversy last fall when Motorhead were on the voting ballot but with only the early era members Lemmy Kilmmister, Fast Eddie Clarke and Phil "Philthy Animal" Taylor listed and not longtime guitarist Phil Campbell and drummer Mikkey Dee, who each had logged over 20 years in the group. Both Campbell and Dee were later added after public outcry, but Motorhead missed out on the Rock Hall induction for 2020.

Among those notably absent from the Nine Inch Nails induction are Richard Patrick, the Filter leader who started his career with Nine Inch Nails, longtime touring member Charlie Clouser and drummers Jerome Dillon and Josh Freese.

Ross is currently listed as the only other official band member of Nine Inch Nails, but Finck and Cortini have both served two stints with the touring band and remain alongside drummer Ilan Rubin in the current touring lineup. Vrenna contributed in the studio on Pretty Hate Machine, Broken and The Downward Spiral and played drums and keys between 1988-1990 and again from 1992-1997. Lohner spent a decade with the group between 1993-2003, appearing on The Downward Spiral and The Fragile, playing bass, guitars and synths.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2020 induction special will air on HBO and HBO Max on Nov. 7.