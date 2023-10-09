The Rock + Metal Artists Who Have Sold the Most Tickets

Here are the rock and metal artists who have sold the most concert tickets. Can you guess who has sold the most at over 26 million tickets?

All of the data compiled here is based off Pollstar's July 2022 report of the Top 100 Touring Artists.

The 100 artists that populate this list are ranked by gross sales, with the number of tickets sold by each shown alongside that figure. What this means is that the artists presented here may not also be the exact 100 that have sold the most tickets, but are the ones with the most ticket sales within that 100-act window of those with the highest gross sales.

READ MORE: What Metal Band Has Sold the Most Albums?

We have re-ranked this list from least tickets sold (4.4 million) to most tickets sold (26.1 million), and have only highlighted the rock and metal acts.

Almost all of the 30-plus artists below have sold over five million tickets, with just three of them eclipsing the 20 million tickets mark. And, no, Metallica are not one of those three!

Important: Pollstar's report dates back to when data was first collected, beginning in 1981. Ticket sales from before 1981 have not been factored into these figures.

See which rock and metal artists have sold the most tickets below!

The Rock + Metal Artists Who Have Sold the Most Concert Tickets IMPORTANT:

All ticket totals below are from Pollstar 's July 2022 report of the Top 100 Touring Artists.

These concert ticket totals date back to 1981, which is when Pollstar began tracking.

Artists are listed in order of least to most tickets sold.

Only three rock artists have sold more than 20 million tickets! Gallery Credit: Joe DiVita