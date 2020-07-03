Has there ever been a better time for comic book fans or even just to be a collector in general? One look through these 20 Must-Have Rock + Metal Comics, Graphic Novels + Coffee Table Books makes a convincing case that it's never been better than right now.

Over the last decade in particular, there has been a surge of rock and metal bands lending their names and likenesses to the pages of comic books and graphic novels. Other artists, meanwhile, have chronicled their history — or at least parts of it — into captivating coffee table books that offer a one-of-a-kind look that die-hard fans just can't pass up.

Today, bands are more than just musical artists, and their creative visions have opportunity that just wasn't afforded up until quite recently. Sure, KISS have had comic books for ages and they were the first to adopt the concept of "b(r)ands," but that was something reserved for a band so uniquely different than anyone else at the time.

Whether you're a fanatic collector or just looking to support one of your favorite artists, all these comics, graphic novels and coffee table books listed below can be yours (as Amazon affiliates, we earn on qualifying purchases), so crack the spine on something new and get some reading done!