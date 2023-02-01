10 Rock + Metal Tours from 2013 We Wish We Could See Now

It's hard to believe that 2013 was now 10 years ago. Back then, some of the biggest global recording artists included heavyweights throughout hip-hop, pop, R&B and electronic music such as One Direction, Pink, Eminem, Katy Perry and Daft Punk.

Even so, there was plenty of noteworthy stuff going on with rock and metal. For instance, rockers Black Sabbath, Ghost, Megadeth and Killswitch Engage released new albums that year.

And there were some terrific tours, too — with groups either reuniting, celebrating anniversaries or simply showcasing their latest albums. In particular, the following 10 rock and metal tours were arguably the most enticing and significant. We'd love to relive them!

Scroll down to relive them with us.

