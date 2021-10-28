Signed Guitars by Corey Taylor + Sammy Hagar Hit Charity Auction

Rock to Recovery, the non-profit organization which aims to use the power of songwriting, performing and recording music as a mechanism for healing, has set up an online auction featuring signed guitars by Slipknot icon Corey Taylor and the legendary Sammy Hagar, as well as an autographed copy of Nikki Sixx's The Heroin Diaries.

The proceeds from each item sold will benefit the foundation and aid in bringing music to people currently in treatment for addiction, issues pertaining to mental health, trauma and traumatic brain injuries, as well as wounded warriors, at-risk youth, foster children and more.

Also up for auction are signed guitars by Lamb of God's Mark Morton, a signed guitar and drum head from Papa Roach, a custom 'Duel Diagnosis' guitar signed by Jane's Addiction's Dave Navarro and artist PADHiA and original artwork by RISK.

Wesley Geer, former Hed P.E. guitarist and live axeman for Korn (2010-2013) and Rock to Recovery founder, commented, "Music is a language we all know from a young age. Rock to Recovery gives people the outlet to channel the music in their soul, many for the first time, and we help bring it out of them. I spent time in rehab and I know what it's like. I wanted a way to give back, and help lift the spirits of those in early recovery. 'Music is the Medicine!’ It works miracles."

View some of the guitars that can be bid on directly below and, for your chance to own one of the items up for auction, head here. For more information on Rock to Recovery, visit the organization's website.

The auction schedule is as follows:

Oct. 25 — Corey Taylor x RISK Signed Yamaha Acoustic Guitar

Nov. 01 — Sammy Hagar X RISK Signed ESP Guitar

Nov. 08 — Lamb of God's Mark Morton Signed Signature Jackson Guitar

Nov. 15 — Corey Taylor Signed Les Paul Guitar

Nov. 22 — Custom Dave Navarro Signed Guitar

Nov. 29 — Nikki Sixx Signed Book

Dec. 06 — Papa Roach Signed Jackson Guitar

Dec. 13 — Papa Roach Signed Drum Head

