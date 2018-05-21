10 Rockers Who Rescue Animals

Metalheads are an extremely animal-friendly community. It might surprise the "normies" to learn just how many fans and artists are vegans, members of PETA, and have adopted "fur babies" (and "scale babies") of their own. The collective love for animals within the rock realm runs deep.

For those interested in becoming more hands-on when it comes to animal welfare, this list has plenty of organizations that you can join as well as simple tips such as adopting instead of shopping for a household pet.