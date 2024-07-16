Kat Von D Shares New Disco Goth Song ‘Illusion,’ Announces Second Album

Kat Von D just shared a new disco goth song titled "Illusion" and announced her second full-length studio album My Side of the Mountain.

The tattoo artist and makeup guru fully shifted her career at the start of the decade to focus on music, and shared her debut album Love Made Me Do It in August of 2021.

Nearly three years later, she's back with "Illusion," a dramatic, synth pop track about looking back on a former relationship. It's the third single from the album following "Vampire Love" and "Dead."

The "Illusion" video was filmed in a meadow in Vevay, Indiana — Von D's hometown. The vocalist can be seen prancing around the field on a bright day wearing a witch-like dress. The juxtaposition between the colors of the setting and her outfit seem to be symbolic of the conflicting feelings that surface when a partnership ends.

In late 2023, Von D returned to Christianity and has since defended her dark aesthetic, professing, "There's no dress code to be a Christian."

My Side of the Mountain, the follow-up to Love Made Me Do It, will be available Sept. 20 and features guest appearances from Arch Enemy's Alissa White-Gluz and Ferras. Pre-order or pre-save the record here now.

“My Side of the Mountain is a love letter for all of the hopeless romantics, the outsiders, and lonely hearts trying to find their place in this cold and divisive world. When I was a kid, I read the 1959 novel My Side of the Mountain and related so deeply to the little boy who ran away from home only to find comfort in isolation, self-reflection, and self-reliance in the wilderness," Von D said in a press release.

"There’s a comfort in dreaming of escapism, sure. But this album isn’t about that. It’s about confronting the shit we don’t want to face, accepting the things we can’t control, and fighting for the things that matter. This album is about my side of the argument. My side of the bed. My side of the line drawn in the sand. My side of the mountain. And I hope it makes others who feel the same, a little less alone in this world.”

See the video for "Illusion" and the rest of the album details below.

Kat Von D, 'Illusion'

Kat Von D, My Side of the Mountain Album Art + Track List

1. Dead

2. Vampire Love

3. H.A.T.E

4. Truth in Reverse

5. Set Myself on Fire (Feat. Ferras)

6. I Am a Machine (Feat. Alissa White-Gluz)

7. Interlude II

8. Running Away

9. Illusion

10. With You

11. Por Ti

12. All By Myself