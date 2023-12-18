Kat Von D Shares Which of Her Addictions Was Toughest to Quit

Addiction is something millions of people face in their lives, whether it's in the form of substances, gambling or something else. Kat Von D has opened up about which of her addictions was the hardest to kick during an interview with Theo Von.

Von D has opened up about her struggles with addiction in the past, particularly alcohol, which she quit after it began to interfere with her work as a tattoo artist. She's been sober since 2007, but also underwent a period where she became celibate for three years, gave birth to her first child in late 2018 and most recently converted to Christianity.

Another big life adjustment she had to make was giving up her most beloved vice — smoking cigarettes.

"Cigarettes was the hardest for me. Oh my gosh, I love smoking," she admitted. "I love cigarettes. But I can't, I don't want to be that mom."

"My life revolved around smoking too, and it's funny because you start treating it as like, little treats. I would be tattooing and be like, 'Alright, I'll just get through two hours and then I get a treat.' You get these little breaks and stuff," she continued, adding that she's never gone into such detail about her smoking habit before.

According to a poll conducted by the American Psychiatric Association, the majority of Americans find cigarettes to be the most addictive and most unsafe substance, even more so than opioids, vaping, alcohol and other drugs. However, 21 percent of the participants stated that they smoke cigarettes everyday.

"Usually when I talk about sobriety, you talk about stuff like drugs, but cigarettes were the hardest. I just love the ritual of it, I love the smell. Leather jackets and cigarettes, to me, is so sexy."

Von D recalled that before she quit smoking, she went through two packs a day. She said that the idea of ever doing drugs again makes her feel sick to her stomach, but whenever she's around people who are smoking cigarettes, she finds it more difficult to abstain because she still has a desire for them.

See the full interview below.

The Mayo Clinic notes that cigarettes contain over 60 chemicals that can cause a variety of cancers and other lung diseases, heart and circulatory issues, diabetes, infertility and several other complications. Nicotine is an addictive substance that can cause withdrawal symptoms when an individual tries to stop using it, but there are treatment plans available for those who wish to end the habit.

If you or someone you know is struggling with drug and/or alcohol dependence, help is available through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-622-HELP (1-800-622-4357) or send a text message to 1-800-487-4889.

