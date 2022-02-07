Kat Von D’s Home Hit by Intruder Who Says He Wanted to Use Her Bathroom

Kat Von D had to call the police on a home intruder who broke into her Los Angeles house while she and her young son were sleeping this past weekend.

According to TMZ, the tattoo artist woke up Saturday (Feb. 5) evening and noticed a beam of light moving around inside the house. She managed to get her son to safety before calling police to the scene.

Police officers reportedly executed a search of the property and discovered an intruder on an upper level. The man reportedly told emergency responders that he was buying the home and needed to use the restroom.

He was booked for residential burglary and taken into custody.

TMZ notes it was not immediately clear if the intruder knew he was in the celebrity's home.

It's believed he got onto the property by jumping a fence. However, there were no signs of forced entry that explained how exactly he got into the house.

Von D recently listed her 12,500-square-foot property for $15 million.

The 126-year-old Victorian house has a storied history and was featured in the 2003 film Cheaper By the Dozen.

Von D, who has owned the home for six years, tricked it out with many lux, personal finishes. The house features 13 bedrooms, 9.5 bathrooms, seven fireplaces and one blood-red swimming pool.

While the home definitely appears to fit her aesthetic, last year Von D announced plans to move to Indiana. She has already purchased another historic home in the state, which is said to be haunted.

The tattoo artist also closed her infamous tattoo shop, High Voltage Tattoo, and said that Indiana feels more like home than Los Angeles.

"After much thought, we have decided we will permanently be moving to Indiana at the end of this year," Von D explained on Instagram. "We plan on selling our beautiful home here, and I will most likely open a private studio in Indiana once we are done with the house remodel there."