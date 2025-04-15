Kat Von D’s Goth Garden Has a Mysterious Issue This Year

Kat Von D's goth garden in Vevay, Indiana has a mysterious issue this year.

The artist shared a video on social media yesterday (April 14) explaining that a large portion of the black tulips she had planted didn't bloom this year. She'd created a square-shaped border out of new tulips she planted around the field, but the ones in the middle of it didn't sprout for whatever reason.

There are usually around 10,000 black tulips in the field.

"Something happened, and all of the tulips that were in the actual field just didn't come up this year. I'm super bummed about it," Von D said in the clip.

Normally, she allows the public to come and see the tulip field and take photographs of it, so she wanted to warn people who planned to see it this year that it doesn't quite look the same. However, she plans to continue on with the tradition again.

"You win some, you lose some. Not to worry, I’m not letting this new tradition die! I plan on replanting the 10,000 black tulips for next year!" she wrote in the caption of the post, which you can see below.

According to Gardening Know How, tulips require very specific environmental conditions, and do best in dry areas with hot summers and cold winters. Sometimes, they simply only last for a couple of years.

The tulips Von D planted in the field are called Queen of the Night tulips, according to a video she shared in December. She learned how to use a tractor and till soil to plant them, and hoped to double the amount of flowers in the field.

In another clip she shared at the end of March, she advised potential visitors that there is only about a two-week window where they are in bloom, and asked any guests to avoid going to her actual doorstep on the property.

Unfortunately, Von D's field didn't meet her expectations this time around, but there's always next year.

See both posts below.