Kat Von D has gone public with her conversion to Christianity in a video that shows her receiving baptism in a church. Baptism is considered a foundational rite of initiation into the Christian faith that holds symbolic and theological meaning.

The conversion seems to cap more than a year of soul searching for Kat Von D, the beauty entrepreneur, singer and tattoo artist many know from the reality shows LA Ink and Miami Ink. During her time as a tattoo artist, she inked several celebrities as well as many members of the rock and metal community. In 2021, Kat Von D released her first album as a music artist, Love Made Me Do It.

Watch Kat Von D's baptism video below.

Last year, Kat Von D shared some of her religious journey on social media when she suggested she was ridding her home of all books dealing with witchcraft and the occult, as Movieguide reported. Before that, she started covering her tattoos.

"I don't know if any of you have been going through changes in your lives right now, but in the last few years, I've come to some pretty meaningful realizations — many of them revolving around the fact that I got a lot of things wrong in my past," Kat Von D wrote in a July 2022 post.

She added, "I went through my entire library and threw out books that just don't align with who I am and who I want to be. I've always found beauty in the macabre, but at this point, I just had to ask myself what is my relationship with this content? And the truth is, I just don't want to invite any of these things into our family's lives, even if it comes disguised in beautiful covers, collecting dust on my shelves."

What do you think about Kat Von D's baptism and her conversion to the Christian faith?

Kat Von D Baptism Video - Oct. 2, 2023