Kat Von D has been busy, but not only on running her multimedia business empire related to tattooing. No, the LA Ink alum has been working on her debut album, Love Made Me Do It, revealed to listeners on Friday (May 14) with the drop of the project's first single, "Exorcism."

The song has Von D heading in a modern pop direction with its driving, gloomy vibe — one that still showcases the kind of melodic hooks and sonic sheen to which Top 40 fans have grown accustomed. Elsewhere on the upcoming 12-track album, the inker-turned-singer gets help from big-name rockers such as Dave Grohl, Linda Perry, Bauhaus vocalist Peter Murphy, TV on the Radio mastermind Dave Sitek and more.

Down toward the bottom of this post, you can watch the music video for "Exorcism" and read the song's lyrics, followed by the cover art and tracklisting for Love Made Me Do It.

"I wrote 'Exorcism' after having had binged on every exorcist movie that ever existed," Von D says of the song's meaning in a press release. "I loved the idea of tying the act of being possessed by something outside your control to what love can sometimes feel like; losing yourself in someone else, and sometimes it leaving you black and blue."

Von D is no stranger to music-making, having studied piano and received classical training in the past. She also strengthened her singing under the tutelage of voice instructor Ken Tamplin. In 2012, Von D began writing with Perry (the former 4 Non Blondes singer who's become an accomplished writer for other artists). She started woodshedding the material that would make up Love Made Me Do It shortly after.

The album arrives on Aug. 26, and pre-orders are now available.

Keep up with each week's new songs by following Loudwire's 'Weekly Wire' Spotify playlist, featuring 50 tracks with updates each Friday afternoon.

Kat Von D, "Exoricsm" Lyrics

The times you found me weak and took me underneath

I failed to cast aside the voice of disbelief

Come back into these arms is what you begged of me

Commit to sacrifice, I'm crying to be free Didn't they try to tell me?

They can't hear me now Before you I recognized myself

You tore into and now I'm someone else

Who can't go on, not the way you do

Now I'm falling turning black and blue

Before you I believed The fire and light you choked and drowned inside of me

In toxic waves as far as naked eyes can see

I'd give anything to get it all back now that it's too far gone

Everyone talks but nobody knows the shadow that I've become Before you I recognized myself

You tore into and now I'm someone else

Who can't go on, not the way you do

Now I'm falling turning black and blue

Before you No one, nowhere, nothing left to turn to

No more trying to fight for souls to burn through

Beyond forsaken skies

There was no place to hide away from you

With every step and stride to get away

My foolish heart and useless praying Before you I could recognize myself

You tore into and now I’m someone else Before you I could recognize myself

You tore into and now I'm someone else

Who can't go on, not the way you do

And I've fallen turning black and blue

Before you I believed

Kat Von D, "Exorcism" Music Video

Kat Von D, Love Made Me Do It Album Art + Tracklist

katvond.com

1. "Vanish Intro"

2. "Vanish"

3. "Enough"

4. "Exorcism"

5. "Protected"

6. "Fear You"

7. "I Am Nothing"

8. "Lost At Sea"

9. "Interlude"

10. "Pretending"

11. "Easier Sung Than Said"

12. "The Calling"