Kat Von D, newly returned to Christianity, has responded to those who can't seem to understand how her dark, heavily tattooed, alternative image aligns with her newfound faith.

The entrepreneur, singer and tattoo artist many know from the reality shows LA Ink and Miami Ink, who in 2021 released the album Love Made Me Do It, shared a video of her Christian baptism in October. She received baptism at the Switzerland Baptist Church in Vevay, Indiana.

Then, this month on This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von, Von D explained how she gets many negative comments about her looks, including being called demonic. But she maintained her appearance shouldn't preclude her from worship.

"It's such an intimate and personal thing, like, my relationship with God is my own," Von D says. "And I've never really felt like I've belonged anywhere. Especially now, I think."

She continues, "Being public with my faith puts you into this microscopic, critical tank. So I get criticized from all sides now. I don't care because at the end of the day, my relationship's with God, not you."'

Kat Von D on Christian Criticism

Seeing as how she declared her faith in a Baptist church, she could be receiving complaints from fellow Baptists. Most churches in the denomination, especially those connected to the Southern Baptist Convention, believe women should be submissive to men and dress modestly in church.

"I feel like now it just becomes funny," Von D remarks, "some of the comments I get. I think because people have a hard time understanding the aesthetic and pairing that with … Christianity."

She adds, "It's so silly to me, and I don't understand how people don't see how closed-minded that is. Why would you think that you have to look a certain way to have an understanding of the Bible?"

Ultimately, however, she gives critics the benefit of the doubt, concluding that many Christians may not be subjected to looks different from their own.

"A lot of people have the same style," Von D says. "So I realize that maybe because modern-day Christians are so used to being surrounded by people that look the same as them."

She illustrates, "When someone like me comes into the mix, it's 'Oh wait, this is demonic' — I get called demonic a lot — or like, 'You're serving two masters.' I don't think any of that is accurate. There's no dress code to be a Christian."

Kat Von D on This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von - Dec. 12, 2023