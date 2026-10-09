Rockers Salute Judas Priest’s Ian Hill Following Retirement Announcement

The tributes have been coming in for legendary Judas Priest bassist Ian Hill after the musician revealed that he was retiring from the band. The group and Hill mutually shared his retirement announcement in which the musician admitted struggling for quite some time with "evil arthritis" that has made it increasingly difficult to continue.

Just last month, Hill missed the first Judas Priest show of his entire career. The bassist had been part of the band since their 1970 formation. And with ailing knees, shoulders and one of his bands, he has elected to enjoy time at home with family after more than half a century in one of metal's earliest pioneers.

READ MORE: Judas Priest Bassist Misses First Show Since 1970, Fill-In Revealed

But with retirement also comes respect for a career celebrated by a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction and the adoration of many Judas Priest fans as well as peers within the music industry.

Below, we've gathered some of the commentary from social media that came after Hill's retirement announcement was made.

A majority of the comments came from fellow musicians commenting on Ian Hill's retirement post, while Five Finger Death Punch's Chris Kael also weighed in via his own X account.

What Are Ian Hill's Peers Saying About His Retirement From Judas Priest?

Below is a sampling of the comments shared on Ian Hill's legacy and his retirement:

Gary Holt (Exodus, Slayer)

Thank you for all the years you’ve given to all of us❤️

Ethan Miller, Getty Images Ethan Miller, Getty Images

Frank Bello (Anthrax)

Happy retirement Ian!! You’ve been showing us all the way to do it and we’ve loved & respected every minute of it. Congratulations on an amazing career! I wish you and family great health and happiness..

Peace & love my friend..❤️

Ethan Miller, Getty Images Ethan Miller, Getty Images

Mike Inez (Alice in Chains, ex-Ozzy Osbourne)

Happy retirement Ian!! It’s been a pleasure to watch and hear you all of these years. It’s an honor to know you and all of us bassists respect everything you have given to the heavy music community! Thank you

Mat Hayward, Getty Images Mat Hayward, Getty Images

Joey Vera (Armored Saint)

LEGEND

Scott Dudelson, Getty Images Scott Dudelson, Getty Images

Doug Aldrich (The Dead Daisies, ex-Dio, ex-Whitesnake)

God bless ya Ian! We love you and are grateful for you:) Enjoy your retirement

Jordi Vidal/Redferns , Getty Images Doug Aldrich

Becky Baldwin (Mercyful Fate / Tony Iommi)

Thank you for all those years of incredible music you’re a real one Ian! Enjoy your time off

Katja Ogrin/Redferns, Getty Images becky baldwin

Chuck Garric (Alice Cooper)

Thank you Ian. All love and thank you for all the killer bass lines ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Per Ole Hagen/Redferns, Getty Images Per Ole Hagen/Redferns, Getty Images

Sacred Reich

All the best for you and your family Ian.

Miikka Skaffari, Getty Images sacred reich

Chris Kael (Five Finger Death Punch)

Ah! My dream gig outside of Metallica! Sending all the love and Metta in the world to Ian Hill. One of my favorite bassists and such an absolute gentleman.

Per Ole Hagen, Redferns/Getty Images Five Finger Death Punch, Chris Kael

What Else Do We Need to Know About Ian Hill's Replacement?

As was revealed in Hill's retirement announcement, Uriah Heep's Davey Rimmer has agreed to handle the bass position for Judas Priest moving forward. He's also a member of Elegant Weapons with Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner.

While the announcement revealed Rimmer's involvement, it didn't discuss what that meant for Rimmer's other band, but Uriah Heep have also issued a statement via Instagram on how things will work moving foward.

Following today’s announcement that Davey Rimmer will be joining Judas Priest from the start of their 2027 touring, we would all like to wish Davey our very best in this very coveted position in one of the giants of heavy metal and hard rock. Davey will continue to play with Uriah Heep in 2026 and on all shows in 2027 where schedules permit. For the shows that don’t, we will be announcing a replacement in due course.

What's Next for Judas Priest?

While touring is done for the remainder of 2026, the band already has a handful of 2027 dates on the schedule. Everything booked so far is taking place in Europe, with a handful of festival appearances on the books for June and July.

Be sure to visit the Judas Priest website for all ticketing information and dates.

Below, see how we ranked all of Judas Priest's albums.