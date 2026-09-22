Judas Priest bassist Ian Hill had to sit out of a show last night (Sept. 21) for the first time since he joined the band in 1970 and Uriah Heep's Davey Rimmer filled in.

The show took place in the band's home country of England at the Eventim Apollo in London. It was their last scheduled show of 2026 and was the first time Hill ever had to miss a performance since he joined the group over five decades ago, according to a note on Setlist.fm.

Priest shared a statement regarding Hill's absence on social media prior to the show that read:

Ian has a badly damaged tendon in his left arm so unfortunately he won't be able to play at our Hammersmith Apollo Eventim show on Monday 21st September... our good friend Davey Rimmer (Uriah Heep) will be playing with us so the show will go on... Ian sends his grateful appreciation to our fans for your caring and understanding...

The show did, in fact, go on and the band played a 17-song set to close out their touring for 2026. And there was a bit of familiarity onstage as Rimmer also plays bass in Elegant Weapons with Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner.

The University of Florida Health notes that tendon injuries often occur in those who make the same repeated movements every day (such as playing an instrument) and can take three to four months to heal depending on the type of injury and the severity.

READ MORE: 10 Times Rock + Metal Musicians Were an Emergency Fill-In

Priest's next scheduled performance is June 23, 2027 at the Tons of Rock festival in Norway so hopefully it's ample time for Hill's arm to make a full recovery. We wish him the best.

See the fan-filmed footage from the band's performance last night below and the full setlist underneath.

Judas Priest, 'You've Got Another Thing Comin'' (Live Sept. 2026)

Judas Priest, 'The Ripper' (Live Sept. 2026)

Judas Priest Setlist - Sept. 21, 2026 (London, England)

1. You've Got Another Thing Comin'

2. Metal Gods

3. Breaking the Law

4. The Ripper

5. The Sentinel

6. Desert Plains

7. Lightning Strike

8. Turbo Lover

9. Steeler

10. Delivering the Goods

11. Panic Attack

12. Victim of Changes

13. No Surrender

14. Painkiller

15. Electric Eye

16. Hell Bent for Leather

17. Living After Midnight

Check out a list of the greatest rock and metal bassists of all time in the gallery below.