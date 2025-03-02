Rockers Share Tributes to Legendary New York Dolls Frontman David Johansen

Yesterday (March 1), Loudwire reported that legendary New York Dolls frontman David Johansen died this past Friday, Feb. 28, at the age of 75 (a mere few weeks after he went public with his Stage 4 cancer diagnosis). Naturally, dozens of tributes from rockers and other music-related people have poured in, demonstrating how widely loved Johansen was and how deeply he’ll be missed.

Rockers Who’ve Paid Tribute to Johansen

Among the artists who’ve shared fond memories and condolences on social media is Peal Jam guitarist Mike McCready, who called New York Dolls “incredibly influential” and “so ahead of their time.” He continued:

They were very important to me and my friends in the early 80’s Seattle music scene. My band Shadow loved them and their wild clothes. They seemed free and dangerous while playing loud rock and roll. David Johansen at the helm - a singer with great attitude - and Johnny Thunders on guitar were great templates for the young bands of Seattle in the early 80’s like Overlord, The Trids, Lipstick, Green River and of course Shadow.

As for KISS guitarist/vocalist Paul Stanley, he stated: “When KISS was starting up in New York City he was an undeniable force of nature leading the New York Dolls as their frontman. Rest now.”

Likewise, Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider declared that Johansen and New York Dolls “changed [his] life,” adding: “Rock in peace all six of you: David, Sylvain Sylvain, Arthur “Killer” Kane, Jerry Nolan, Johnny Thunders and Billy Murcia. The band is back together at last.” He ended his tweet with an Apple Music link to the band’s self-titled 1979 debut LP as well.

You can see those tributes and plenty more (from artists such as Slash, Billy Idol, Silversun Pickups and Duran Duran) below:

Others Who’ve Paid Tribute

Of course, numerous other people in the rock world have paid tribute to Johansen as well.

For instance, radio/television personalities Eddie Trunk and George Stroumboulopoulos wrote, “RIP David Johansen . Another @rockhall snub that now will be posthumous when it happens … why those that started it need to be prioritized” and “It is no exaggeration to say that he is ground zero for so much what followed. RIP David Johansen,” respectively.

Elsewhere, Pati Rock and the estate of legendary British photographer Mick Rock sent “love” and “heartfelt condolences” to “[Wife] Mara [Hennessey], [daughter] Leah and all who loved the great David Johansen.” Similarly, Riot Fest offered a short but sweet “RIP David Johansen,” whereas 93.3 WMMR DJ Jacky BamBam lamented: “David Johansen, lead singer of the New York Dolls and the last surviving member, has passed away. This is so sad. Rest In Peace and Glitter, David. Love, BamBam.”

Even Actress Jennifer Tilly (the Child’s Play series, Family Guy) shared that the “kind and funny” Johansen would “play Louis Armstrong in the makeup trailer” and “put everybody in a good mood” when they made 1989’s Let It Ride.

You can see those tributes (and more) below: