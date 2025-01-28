The Rockers We’ve Lost in 2025

The year 2025 has already seen some significant losses and in the gallery below we're saluting the rockers who have died in the calendar year.

Yes, some of these musicians have achieved rock god status, but that doesn't exempt them from the eventual end of life, but as they pass the legacy they have left behind tends to be appreciated even more.

For instance, Garth Hudson of The Band is the first Rock and Roll Hall of Famer to pass in 2025. He was the last living member of the supergroup who were notable not only for backing Bob Dylan but for their own outstanding career. Hudson was deemed The Band's secret weapon, playing organ, piano, keyboards, accordion and saxophone for the group. The 87-year-old musician passed on Jan. 21.

It was also in January that we learned of the death of acclaimed guitarist John Sykes. The musician, best known for his work in Thin Lizzy and Whitesnake, had also performed with Tygers of Pan Tang and Blue Murder on top of issuing five solo albums. Sykes was 65.

READ MORE: Rockers Pay Tribute to Late Whitesnake, Thin Lizzy and Blue Murder Guitarist John Sykes

Those are just two of the significant losses in 2025 and we'll continue to update this post throughout the year as more rockers and those working behind the scenes in the rock and metal community pass.

For now, take a look at those we've lost so far in 2025 and learn a little more about the legacy that they've left behind.

Rockers We've Lost in 2025 There's some amazing talent that's no longer with us, but what a legacy they left behind. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

In Memoriam: Rockers We Lost in 2024 We say farewell to some amazingly talented performers and rock movers and shakers. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

Visit the Loudwire merch store.