Pink Floyd's iconic 1977 album Animals has at one point or another been remixed for a reissue, but according to Roger Waters, David Gilmour won't allow it to be released due to the liner notes inside the album.

"As I am banned by Dave Gilmour from posting on Pink Floyd’s Facebook page with its 30,000,000 subscribers, I am posting this announcement here today and in full on rogerwaters.com," the band's co-founder wrote in a statement on his website.

In the lengthy essay, Waters confirmed that there are new James Guthrie Stereo and 5.1 mixes of Animals which have yet to be released because of liner notes that journalist Mark Blake wrote for the reissue. Gilmour doesn't want the album to be re-released unless they're taken out.

"He does not dispute the veracity of the history described in Mark’s notes, but he wants that history to remain secret," Waters further claimed. "This is a small part of an ongoing campaign by the Gilmour/Samson camp to claim more credit for Dave on the work he did in Pink Floyd, 1967-1985, than is his due."

"Yes he was, and is, a jolly good guitarist and singer. But, he has for the last 35 years told a lot of whopping porky pies about who did what in Pink Floyd when I was still in charge. There’s a lot of 'we did this' and 'we did that,' and 'I did this' and 'I did that,'” he continued.

Waters agreed to release the new mix of the album with such liner notes removed — but not without posting them in the statement first. According to the rocker, the notes were all fact-checked by himself, Nick Mason and Gilmour, and he assured that there is nothing controversial within them.

"Thanks Mark, sorry you were redacted," he wrote underneath them.

Read Blake's liner notes toward the bottom of the page.

Secondly, Waters also confirmed that he is in the process of writing a memoir, which he said, "inevitably some of it contains references to some of the content above. For anyone with a faint heart, I suggest you sit down, but anyone who likes a good laugh, sit back and fucking howl! I’m going to sit back and howl along with you."