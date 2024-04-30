Pro Golf Champ’s Journey Karaoke Video Goes Viral – See Reactions

A pro golfer has found himself in the rough following his post-tournament karaoke attempt at Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'."

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry found themselves atop the leaderboard at the conclusion of the Zurich Classic at TPC Louisiana in Avondale on Sunday. To celebrate, they hit the stage at a nearby entertainment tent.

Once on stage, Lowry worked on his Bud Light while McIlroy joined a karaoke band to belt out his take on the Journey hit.

The result was about what you'd expect from a pro golfer a few beers deep into celebrating a tournament win following his final put of the day.

The Northern Irish golfer was met with cheers from the crowd inside the tent. Some of those watching online had a much different opinion of the performance.

Louder Sound called it "not very good."

The PGA shared a clip of McIlroy singing on its social media. Most of the song in the video is tough to make out due to poor sound quality.

"Was it that tragic they had to mic up the crowd to takeover the audio?" asked one of the commenters on the PGA Instagram.

The band accompanying the McIlroy and Lowry are the The Molly Ringwalds, a New Orleans-based cover band that performs as retro personalities including Devo, Dee Snider and Pee Wee Herman.

They were understandably excited to share the stage with golf pros regardless of their singing ability.

"Let's jam again soon!" the band said to McIlroy in a post on Instagram.

In case you were wondering if this is normal behavior on the PGA Tour, NBC Sports says golfers celebrating at this level post-tournament is fairly rare.

"Typically, winners go through their post-win obligations and then take off home – or the next Tour stop," the outlet reported.

