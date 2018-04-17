Hell yeah! It's time to feel the thrill of the open road with Royal Bliss' "Devil With Angel Eyes." The band is currently writing songs, recording new material and playing shows, but they've got a new song and video to share and "Devil With Angel Eyes" is premiering here at Loudwire.

"We think this is a song a lot of people can relate with, we all have crossroads in our life and sometimes it’s hard to choose a path. You have people telling you what you should do, making promises they can’t keep. You just have to trust yourself and make your own path," state the band of the track.

The song is a rocker with a bluesy bend to it, while the clip itself is a mix of performance and hitting the pavement on a motorcycle.

As stated, Royal Bliss are hitting the road. The tour kicks off April 20 in Salt Lake City and continues through late May. See all of the band's upcoming dates listed below.

Royal Bliss 2018 Tour Dates