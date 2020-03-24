Fozzy Reschedule 2020 ‘Save the World’ U.S. Tour Dates

Fozzy fans, you will get to see the band again this year, but just later than expected. The group has rescheduled a U.S. leg of "Save the World" tour dates for late summer in support of their upcoming album.

The trek finds the band joined by Through Fire and Royal Bliss, with Black Satellite (Aug. 20-30) and Zero Theorem (July 10-Aug. 8) splitting the tour in the remaining spot. The dates had to be rescheduled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

"In light of the pandemic that's gripping the world's attention, it's time to make the right move and postpone the April/May leg of "Save the World" Tour for everyone's safety and well being," said Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho. "However, we promise you, once the World is back on its axis and TRULY saved, Fozzy will be back to hold you in our loving arms and literally ROCK all your troubles away!! See everybody soon and in the meantime and between time, please stay healthy and safe. We will get through this together."

Fozzy have also been working on new music after recently finding success with the single "Nowhere to Run." A new full-length release is expected this fall, with details announced soon.

As for the upcoming dates, see all the stops listed below and visit the band's website for ticketing information.

Fozzy / Through Fire / Royal Bliss 2020 Tour

July 10 - Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall

July 11 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Elevation @ Intersection

July 12 - Chicago, Ill. @ Bottom Lounge

July 13 - Indianapolis, Ill. @ Hi-Fi

July 16 - Cadott, Wis. @ Cadott Rockfest*

July 30 - Harrison, Ohio @ Blue Note

July 31 - Flint, Mich. @ Machine Shop

Aug. 1 - Sheboygan, Wis. @ Brat Days*

Aug. 2 - Angola, Ind. @ Eclectic Room

Aug. 3 - Belvidere, Ill. @ Apollo Theater

Aug. 6 - Ft. Madison, Iowa @ Riverfest*

Aug. 7 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ District

Aug. 8 - Minot, N.D. @ Original

Aug. 9 - Sturgis, S.D. @ Iron Horse*

Aug. 20 - Lancaster, Pa. @ The Chameleon

Aug. 21 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Jergel's

Aug. 22 - Cleveland, Ohio @ The Winchester

Aug. 23 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Iron Works

Aug. 24 - Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage

Aug. 27 - Johnson City, Tenn. @ Capone's

Aug. 28 - Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Songbirds

Aug. 29 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Underground

Sept. 3 - Savannah, Ga. @ Victory North *

Sept. 4 - Tampa, Fla. @ 98Rockfest*

Sept. 5 - Orlando, Fla. @ Earthday Birthday*

Sept. 18 - Appomatax, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rockfest

Zero Theorem July 10-Aug. 8

Black Satellite on Aug. 20-30

*supports do not appear

