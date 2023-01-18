Ugly Kid Joe have just announced their first U.S. tour in 27 years with special guests Fozzy and Pistols at Dawn.

The run, which is in support of Ugly Kid Joe's latest album, last year's Rad Wings of Destiny, will begin on March 3 in San Diego, California and wrap up on June 10 in San Antonio, Texas with a total of 29 stops.

Fozzy, who are touting 2022's Boombox, however, will not appear on 10 of those dates, so check listings below carefully. Meanwhile, hard rockers Pistols at Dawn are set to perform each night, presumably playing a mix of songs off their self-titled debut and last year's sophomore effort Ascension.

Rad Wings of Destiny is the fifth album by Ugly Kid Joe, who made a name for themselves with 1992's now double platinum debut America's Least Wanted, which features the hit song "Everything About You." In that track, Whitfield Crane sings, "'Cause I, I, I, think sex is overrated too" and it appears that, until now, perhaps U.S. tours were also on the group's list of overrated things.

Tickets go on sale on Jan. 20 and more information can be found at the Ugly Kid Joe website. View all the tour dates directly below.

Ugly Kid Joe, Fozzy + Pistols at Dawn 2023 Tour Dates

*no Fozzy

May 03 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick by Brick

May 04 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Regent

May 05 - Ventura, Calif. @ Majestic Theater

May 07 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Hard Rock Cafe

May 08 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater

May 11 - Houston, Texas @ Rise

May 12 - Dallas, Texas @ Echo

May 13 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom

May 15 - Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman

May 16 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theater *

May 18 - St. Charles, Ill. @ Arcada Theater

May 19 - Green Bay, Wis. @ Epics Events Center

May 20 - Turtle Lake, Wis. @ St. Croix Casino

May 21 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Hi Fi Annex

May 22 - Moline, Ill. @ Rust Belt

May 24 - Flint, Mich. @ Machine Shop *

May 25 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theater *

May 26 - Mechanicsburg, Pa. @ Lovedrafts *

May 27 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Jergels *

May 28 - Leesburg, Va. @ Tally Ho Theater *

May 30 - Winston-Salem, N.C. @ The Ramkat *

June 01 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Centerstage

June 02 - Cottonwood, Ala. @ Yellow Rose Theater

June 03 - Fort Myers, Fla. @ The Ranch

June 04 - Tampa, Fla. @ Jannus Live

June 05 - Destin, Fla. @ Club LA,

June 07 - New Orleans, La. @ House of Blues *

June 09 - Austin, Texas @ Come and Take It Live *

June 10 - San Antonio, Texas @ Rockbox *