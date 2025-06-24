What is the third best song of 10 1990s two-hit wonders?

There's a certain fame that comes with being a one-hit wonder. But what about those bands that managed to avoid that tag, albeit just barely? There are plenty of bands across the decades that have enjoyed successful careers off of only having two songs catch the ears of radio listeners and take off.

Just because you release more than two singles doesn't mean that everything is going to be a radio smash. And two singles can certainly give fans enough of a contrast to provide you an "in" to a broader and more interesting catalog.

Take, for instance, Spin Doctors. The band's first two singles — "Little Miss Can't Be Wrong" and "Two Princes" — both spent close to a year on the airwaves and MTV. Inevitably a burnout factor set in, but there were three more singles from their first album and a largely overlooked second and third album that with some separation show their knack for hook-filled jams.

And did you realize that there was a Pacific Northwest grunge band not named Nirvana, Soundgarden, Pearl Jam or Alice in Chains that scored a pair of radio hits? Despite not being a big "radio" band, Screaming Trees churned out a solid catalog of music led by two singles that fared well at rock radio.

What other two-hit wonder bands rocked the '90s?

We scanned the mainstream rock and alt-rock charts to come up with 10 of the most well known acts who've made their name off of two big hits.

See what other bands made the cut and our picks for the next song of theirs that you should investigate below.

