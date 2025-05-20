Grunge dominated the early part of the '90s, but a majority of the decade saw what is often referred to as post-grunge coming to the forefront. Acts such as Bush, Candlebox, Silverchair and Creed thrived, but not every post-grunge act managed to find the success and staying power those acts achieved and here we take a look at the post-grunge acts that should have been bigger.

Post-grunge acts typically pulled not only from elements of grunge but they also maintained and refined some of the same introspective songwriting and typically sullen atmosphere into something a little more rock radio friendly.

Some acts such as Failure were critical favorites but just as things started to break their way, the band split. Other acts such as K's Choice seemed to only experience one brief moment in the spotlight. They both are just two of the acts that seemingly should have had bigger careers.

Here we look at some of the band's who incorporated post-grunge elements into their music during the '90s and share the stories of why some of the bands never seemingly became huge. Some are considered one-hit wonders, others have spent years trying to replicate early successes, but everyone's got a story.

Which '90s post-grunge bands should have been bigger? Let's take a closer look.

10 '90s Post-Grunge Bands That Should Have Been Bigger These post-grunge acts had moments that signaled the promise of success, but their time in the spotlight was brief. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire