Below are the best post-grunge albums of each year during its peak, from 1993 to 2005.

Post-grunge can be broken up into a couple of different waves, with the first taking place in the mid-'90s when grunge was still the most popular subgenre of rock. Candlebox, Bush, Silverchair and Creed were among this "first wave" of bands that drew influence from grunge artists, but created a more polished, radio-friendly sound.

As with many other subgenres that have become popular throughout history, within a couple of years, more and more bands started popping up in different areas and making their own version of that particular music. Thus, by the early 2000s, Nickelback, Puddle of Mudd, 3 Doors Down and a handful of other artists were claiming the top spots on the rock charts.

Another thing that has set post-grunge apart from grunge is its longevity — there are a lot more post-grunge groups still touring and making music today than grunge groups, even if some of them have evolved in sound and style overtime. Shinedown are one example of a group who started out with more of a post-grunge edge, whereas now, they're an arena rock group with big production.

READ MORE: The 'Big 4' Bands of Grunge + Post-Grunge

We decided to focus this list on a particular era where post-grunge was most popular, from the years 1993 to 2005 (even though many of them still made great albums after '05).

Some of the years were challenging to pick one album for, but we based our choices on sales and popularity, which had the biggest impact on culture and have had the most staying power.

Scroll through the album covers below to see the best post-grunge album of each year from 1993 to 2005.

