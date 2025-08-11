Did you know Sabrina Carpenter once covered a Guns N' Roses song while dressed like Axl Rose?

With over 65 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Carpenter is one of the biggest musicians on the planet right now. The "Espresso" singer first rose to prominence over a decade ago on the Disney Channel series Girl Meets World.

Since then, she's released six albums, opened for Taylor Swift on her massive Eras tour and headlined the biggest music festivals in the country (Coachella, Lollapalooza).

But she has a bit of hard rock history in her career as well — her cover of Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train" went viral around late July when The Prince of Darkness died, and now her rendition of GN'R's "Sweet Child O' Mine" is making the rounds as well.

The video, uploaded by the YouTube channel Sabrina Carpenter UK, was allegedly filmed in 2010 when the singer was about 10 or 11 years old. Carpenter sang the Appetite for Destruction track with a bandana wrapped around her head as different GN'R logos and album covers appeared on the background behind her.

Check it out for yourself below.

Sabrina Carpenter, 'Sweet Child O' Mine' (Guns N' Roses Cover)

Is Sabrina Carpenter a Rock Fan?

While it's not clear how deep Carpenter's rock fandom runs, she recalled growing up on classic rock during a June interview with Rolling Stone — particularly the bands Queen, The Beatles and Rush.

“‘The Trees’ is the longest song I’ve ever heard,” she said. "I heard it my whole childhood.”

READ MORE: 15 Rockers That Are Huge Fans of Pop Stars

In a separate interview with Teen Vogue in 2018, Carpenter cited The Beatles' "Rocky Raccoon" as the song that made her want to write music.

"This song, I think to a lot of people, they were probably just thinking, 'Oh, the Beatles were high when they wrote this,'" she explained. "I mean, they were high, but also, there's such a story behind it, and they kinda did that with all their songs. And it made me really want to be a songwriter."

Additionally, as we mentioned earlier, she also covered "Crazy Train" when she was younger. See the video for yourself below.

Sabrina Carpenter, 'Crazy Train' (Ozzy Osbourne Cover)