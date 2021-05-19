Sammy Hagar Duets With Afghan Child Musicians on ‘Fly Like an Eagle’ Cover

Sammy Hagar has virtually teamed up with the Afghan child music charity The Miraculous Love Kids and their Girl With a Guitar project for an inspiring cover of the Steve Miller Band's classic "Fly Like an Eagle."

Joining the former Van Halen singer and the young performers are Nickelback's Chad Kroeger, Foo Fighters keyboardist Rami Jaffee, bassist Nathan East (Eric Clapton, Phil Collins), keyboardist Gary Griffin (The Beach Boys, Brian Wilson), drummer Kris Myers (Umphrey's McGee) and guitarist Todd Shea.

Watch the music video near the bottom of this post.

Girl With a Guitar are no strangers to collaborating with rock stars. Last year, the group jammed with Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello, Jaffee and others on a cover of Eurythmics' "Sweet Dreams."

The Miraculous Love Kids and Girl With a Guitar were founded in 2015 by American musician Lanny Cordola after he met a young girl from Afghanistan, Mursal, whose two sisters were killed in a suicide bombing years before, per Rolling Stone. Inspired to assist in her plight, Cordola started the musical outreach project to provide an artistic outlet for girls and women affected by violence in the region.

Girl With a Guitar's current members include Mursal (now 16 years old), Yasamin (15), Moqadas (11), Tamana (18), Salma (16), Soma (8), Sonam (13), Yasamin (17), Zakia (13), Nahid (16) and Shukriya (10). At the end of the "Fly Like an Eagle" video, Hagar tells the band of talented girls, "I'm proud of what you're doing. Stay strong, and fly like an eagle."

Find out more at miraculouslovekids.org.

The Miraculous Love Kids feat. Sammy Hagar + More, "Fly Like an Eagle"