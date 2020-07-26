Sammy Hagar Praises Wolfgang Van Halen’s Music + Approach to Expectations

One of the more anticipated releases in the rock world is Wolfgang Van Halen's debut solo set. Given Wolf's ties to a certain family name and band, Eddie Van Halen's son recently addressed the expectations put upon him and earned some praise from his dad's former bandmate Sammy Hagar in the process.

Wolfgang's musical talents were first on display with the musician handling bass duties with Van Halen. He then added more rock cred, touring with Tremonti and appearing on their second and third albums -- Cauterize and Dust -- before exiting to focus on his own solo music.

Recently addressing the question of whether his father's legacy was a gift or a curse as he prepares to release his solo debut, Wolfgang stated via Instagram (seen below), "That's a great question. It's really equally both. Being who I am, I think people at the least will be interested in what my work will sound like, which is very nice. But on the other hand if it's not exactly what they want to hear or if I don't try to sound 'Van Halen-y' enough for them, they'll hate me and won't give me the time of day. I'm fully prepared for a wave of hate when my music releases because it won't be what people think it'll be. I'm not trying to be my father, I'm trying to be me."

The younger Van Halen's answer drew a lot of support in the responses, with Hagar in particular reaching out stating, "Wolfie that’s a great answer. And the only way you will ever be happy and satisfied is doing your own thing the way you hear it in your head and feel it in your heart! You inherited genetically enough talent for 10 lifetimes use it the way you want. P.S. I’ve heard a couple snippets and they are bad fucking ass!!! Hope I run into you someplace once we all get out of prison ha ha stay safe love to your mom & dad."

Wolfgang then shared his appreciation for Hagar's "kind words," telling him he couldn't wait for Hagar to hear the album in full.

In addition to Hagar, Sevendust's Clint Lowery offered support, stating, "Dude listen, it’s gonna sound exactly how you wanted, a mix of Dolly Parton, Cannibal Corpse, splash of Beatles first record, hint of Foghat with a slight over tone of Vin Diesel if he were in a metal band with Willie Nelson. Mission accomplished."

Saint Asonia's Adam Gontier added the simple approving acknowledgment, "Word," while Five Finger Death Punch's Jason Hook commented, "That's the right attitude. The only agenda is personal joy and satisfaction. The rest will take care of itself."

Producer Jay Ruston chimed in, "You are an individual and the music is yours, regardless of your last name. As long as you're making music you believe in, you're doing it right," and Breaking Benjamin's Shaun Foist added, "You do you bro. I’m sure it will be kick ass."