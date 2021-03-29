Lil Nas X’s ‘Satan Shoes’ Have Sent Conservative Christian Twitter Into a Rage Spiral

A limited edition pair of ‘Satan Shoes’ from rapper Lil Nas X has caused a massive stir on the internet. 666 pairs of Satan Shoes have been produced, with each containing a pentagram pendant and one drop of human blood mixed in with 60cc of ink.

The shoes were released with Lil Nas X’s new song “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),” the video for which depicts the rapper descending into Hell on a stripper pole and performing a kinky lap dance for Satan before snapping the Devil’s neck and assuming the fallen one’s horns. It may be hip-hop, but that's metal af!

“i spent my entire teenage years hating myself because of the shit y’all preached would happen to me because i was gay,” Lil Nas X explained in a tweet. “so i hope u are mad, stay mad, feel the same anger you teach us to have towards ourselves.”

Though “Call Me By Your Name” has received extremely positive reactions from Lil Nas X’s fans and many others, the musician’s new video and Satan Shoes have created the “WAP” effect from the more conservative and religious sides of Twitter.

Pastor Greg Locke, a noted conspiracy theorist who claimed Joe Biden was hiding Satanic imagery in the 2020 Democratic National Convention logo, mentioned Lil Nas X’s Satan Shoes in a sermon, claiming he’ll never listen to “Old Town Road” again:

Republican governor of South Dakota, Kristi Noem, also took a shot at Lil Nas X’s Satan Shoes:

After responding to the two tweets above, Lil Nas X reveled in triggering conservative pundit Candice Owens:

The rapper continued trolling Puritan Twitter with yet another idea for limited edition shoes:

“Gun Girl” Kaitlin Bennett threw some casual racism into the mix by insinuating that because Lil Nas X is Black, his father must have abandoned him as a child:

Singer Joyner Lucas shared his displeasure for Lil Nas X’s new work, comparing it to the apparently family-friendly “Old Town Road.”

In a hilarious twist, Lil Nas X released an “apology video” even before these Twitter battles took place:

The Church of Satan, however, gave their nod of approval:

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” has surpassed 30 million views in just three days on YouTube, hitting No. 1 on trending. Lil Nas X’s Satan Shoes will be limited to 666 pairs and sold for $1,018.

Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) (Official Video)