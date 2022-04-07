Disturbed singer David Draiman came to the defense of Lil Nas X this week after conservative TV host Greg Kelly condemned the hip-hop artist on Twitter.

In an April 4 tweet, Kelly, an anchor for Newsmax TV, appeared to equate the openly gay rapper with a perceived corruption in American culture, and he called the artist a fool "with zero talent." It accompanied an image of Lil Nas X in an ornate half-shirt at April 3's 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

See the photo down toward the bottom of this post.

Draiman responded April 5, "News flash @gregkellyusa, artists have been doing things like this for decades. Not sure why it bothers you when @LilNasX does it. Don't like it? Don't watch. You be you @LilNasX."

For his part, Lil Nas X had already replied, "damn greg all i did was wear a crop top this time." He appended his retort with flippant sobbing emojis.

Kelly's original tweet from Monday said, "Lil NAS has a BIG PROBLEM (And so does America) — knock yourself out NAS. You're a little FOOL with zero talent!!!!"

BuzzFeed suggested it was unclear why the Newsmax host seemed so incensed at Lil Nas X and his Grammys appearance. Traditionalist voices have spoken out against the rapper before, like when his rare "Satan Shoes," which were quickly taken off the market, sent conservative social media into a frenzy.

Like Kelly, Draiman often uses Twitter to address current issues in culture. The Disturbed singer recently reinstated his account after a social media sabbatical. His hard rock band are currently working on a new album, their follow-up to 2018's Evolution.