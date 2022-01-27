Neil Young's music is quite a hot topic right now, not because of a new release, but because Spotify removed his catalog after he demanded the company choose between his music and Joe Rogan's podcast. Now, Disturbed's David Draiman has praised Spotify for the decision.

Earlier this week, Young posted a since-deleted letter addressed to Spotify on his website, which asked the streaming platform to either remove his own music or the podcast. The musician believes Rogan has been spreading questionable information related to vaccines during his discussions.

Today, in a tweet directed at Spotify founder and CEO Daniel Ek(seen below), Draiman wrote, "I applaud you and Spotify for making the right call, preserving free speech and not capitulating the mob. I may not agree with everything Joe Rogan or his guests say, but they're entitled to have the forum to say it."

Concerning free speech, the First Amendment of the Unites States Constitution states, "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances."

Cornell Law School summarizes this amendment as follows: "The First Amendment guarantees freedoms concerning religion, expression, assembly, and the right to petition. It forbids Congress from both promoting one religion over others and also restricting an individual’s religious practices. It guarantees freedom of expression by prohibiting Congress from restricting the press or the rights of individuals to speak freely. It also guarantees the right of citizens to assemble peaceably and to petition their government."

The amendment makes no mention of institutions or entities beyond Congress in regards to the right to free speech.

Following this post, another user tagged both Draiman and Rogan and said, "Would love to see David Draiman go on Joe Rogan [podcast]. It'd be a great convo I'd bet." The rocker replied, directing his response at Rogan: "I'm ready when you are."

The Disturbed vocalist then followed up his own remarks. "Let me be clear. I do not support any artist blackmailing any entity to follow an agenda they believe in, whether it's Neil Young on one side of the spectrum or Eric Clapton on the other," he stated. "Music shouldn't be used to sow division. It should be used to bring people together [in my honest opinion]."

The singer's mention of Clapton is in reference to the guitarist's own views of the vaccine. Last May, he revealed that after receiving two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, he suffered a reaction which hampered his ability to play guitar. A few months later, he declared that he will not play any shows where vaccination is a requirement to attend, because he felt it was a form of "discrimination."