Rockers at the 2022 Grammy Awards [PHOTOS]

While the Grammys may not be best known for their rock presence, plenty of rockers attended the 2022 ceremony.

The awards show — which was originally set to broadcast on Jan. 31 but was rescheduled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — broadcasted Sunday April 3 live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Nominees Wolfgang Van Halen and Mastodon were seen on the red carpet, while Avril Lavigne is scheduled to present an award and a tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins is planned for later in the evening. We'll keep updating with more photos of your favorite rockers at the Grammys as the night continues, so head below to see who was at the 64th annual Grammy Awards.

Check out all of the rock and metal 2022 Grammy winners here.

