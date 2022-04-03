2022 Rock + Metal Grammy Winners Revealed
The 64th annual Grammy Awards are tonight, and we'll be keeping track of all the rock and metal winners as they are revealed.
Deftones, Dream Theater, Gojira, Mastodon and Rob Zombie are all nominated in the Best Metal Performance category. Last year, Loudwire's 2020 Artist of the Year Poppy made history in this category as the first female solo artist to be nominated, and the award ended up going to Body Count for "Bum-Rush."
The Best Rock Performance category also made history in 2021: For the first time ever, an entire rock category at the Grammys was filled with women. The winner was Fiona Apple. This year's nominees are AC/DC, Black Pumas, Chris Cornell, Deftones and Foo Fighters who tragically lost their drummer, Taylor Hawkins, last month.
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony — which was originally set to broadcast on Jan. 31 but was rescheduled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — is finally set to premiere this Sunday (April 3).
The Daily Show's Trevor Noah is hosting for the second year in a row, and Levar Burton is hosting the pre-ceremony. Head below to see who was victorious in the rock and metal categories, and check out the full list of winners here. Stay tuned as we update this post.
2022 Rock + Metal Grammy Winners
Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical
“Back to Life (Booker T Kings Of Soul Satta Dub),” Booker T
“Born for Greatness (Cymek Remix),” Spencer Bastin
“Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix),” Tracy Young
“Inside Out (3scape Drm Remix),” 3scape Drm
“Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix),” Dave Audé
WINNER - “Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix), Mike Shinoda
“Talks (Mura Masa Remix),” Alexander Crossan
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Deja, Bomba Estéreo
Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition), Diamante Eléctrico
WINNER- Origen, Juanes
Calambre, Nathy Peluso
El Madrileño, C. Tangana
Sonidos De Karmática Resonancia, Zoé
Best Rock Performance
AC/DC / "Shot in the Dark"
Black Pumas / "Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)"
Chris Cornell / "Nothing Compares 2 U"
Deftones / "Ohms"
WINNER - Foo Fighters / "Making a Fire"
Best Metal Performance
Deftones / "Genesis"
WINNER - Dream Theater / "The Alien"
Gojira / "Amazonia"
Mastodon / "Pushing the Tides"
Rob Zombie / "The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)"
Best Rock Song
Weezer / "All My Favorite Songs"
Kings of Leon / "The Bandit"
Mammoth WVH / "Distance"
Paul McCartney / "Find My Way"
WINNER - Foo Fighters / "Waiting on a War"
Best Rock Album
AC/DC / Power Up
Black Pumas / Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A
Chris Cornell / No One Sings Like You Anymore, Vol. 1
WINNER - Foo Fighters / Medicine at Midnight
Paul McCartney / McCartney III
Best Alternative Music Album
Fleet Foxes / Shore
Halsey / If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power
Japanese Breakfast / Jubilee
Arlo Parks / Collapsed in Sunbeams
WINNER - St. Vincent / Daddy’s Home
