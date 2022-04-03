2022 Rock + Metal Grammy Winners Revealed

The 64th annual Grammy Awards are tonight, and we'll be keeping track of all the rock and metal winners as they are revealed.

Deftones, Dream Theater, Gojira, Mastodon and Rob Zombie are all nominated in the Best Metal Performance category. Last year, Loudwire's 2020 Artist of the Year Poppy made history in this category as the first female solo artist to be nominated, and the award ended up going to Body Count for "Bum-Rush."

The Best Rock Performance category also made history in 2021: For the first time ever, an entire rock category at the Grammys was filled with women. The winner was Fiona Apple. This year's nominees are AC/DC, Black Pumas, Chris Cornell, Deftones and Foo Fighters who tragically lost their drummer, Taylor Hawkins, last month.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony — which was originally set to broadcast on Jan. 31 but was rescheduled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — is finally set to premiere this Sunday (April 3).

The Daily Show's Trevor Noah is hosting for the second year in a row, and Levar Burton is hosting the pre-ceremony. Head below to see who was victorious in the rock and metal categories, and check out the full list of winners here. Stay tuned as we update this post.

2022 Rock + Metal Grammy Winners

Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical

“Back to Life (Booker T Kings Of Soul Satta Dub),” Booker T

“Born for Greatness (Cymek Remix),” Spencer Bastin

“Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix),” Tracy Young

“Inside Out (3scape Drm Remix),” 3scape Drm

“Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix),” Dave Audé

WINNER - “Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix), Mike Shinoda

“Talks (Mura Masa Remix),” Alexander Crossan

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album



Deja, Bomba Estéreo

Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition), Diamante Eléctrico

WINNER- Origen, Juanes

Calambre, Nathy Peluso

El Madrileño, C. Tangana

Sonidos De Karmática Resonancia, Zoé

Best Rock Performance

AC/DC / "Shot in the Dark"

Black Pumas / "Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)"

Chris Cornell / "Nothing Compares 2 U"

Deftones / "Ohms"

WINNER - Foo Fighters / "Making a Fire"

Best Metal Performance

Deftones / "Genesis"

WINNER - Dream Theater / "The Alien"

Gojira / "Amazonia"

Mastodon / "Pushing the Tides"

Rob Zombie / "The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)"

Best Rock Song

Weezer / "All My Favorite Songs"

Kings of Leon / "The Bandit"

Mammoth WVH / "Distance"

Paul McCartney / "Find My Way"

WINNER - Foo Fighters / "Waiting on a War"

Best Rock Album

AC/DC / Power Up

Black Pumas / Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A

Chris Cornell / No One Sings Like You Anymore, Vol. 1

WINNER - Foo Fighters / Medicine at Midnight

Paul McCartney / McCartney III

Best Alternative Music Album

Fleet Foxes / Shore

Halsey / If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Japanese Breakfast / Jubilee

Arlo Parks / Collapsed in Sunbeams

WINNER - St. Vincent / Daddy’s Home

See the full list of winners here.