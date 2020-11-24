Grammys Make History With All-Female Best Rock Performance Category

For the first time in history, an entire Rock category at the Grammys is filled with women. Despite no traditional “hard rock” songs making the category, history has been made with the nominees for Best Rock Performance.

Over the years, the Grammys have expanded their scope of genre when it comes to the Best Rock Performance category. The Grammys turned heads when they included Beyonce’s “Don’t Hurt Yourself” feat. Jack White in 2017, but past nominees have been fairly straight-forward rock since the category’s inception in 2012.

Compared to previous years, the Best Rock Performance category is almost unrecognizable for the 2021 ceremony. The nominees include:

Fiona Apple / "Shameika"

Big Thief / "Not"

Phoebe Bridgers / "Kyoto"

Haim / "The Steps"

Brittany Howard / "Stay High"

Grace Potter / "Daylight"

The Grammys chose to fill the category with indie pop and folk rock, while giving the Strokes a nod for Best Rock Album and Beck a place in their Best Alternative Album category.

Fiona Apple, Big Thief, Phoebe Bridgers and Brittany Howard are also nominated for Best Rock Song, making Tame Impala the sole nominee to include a male performer. Grace Potter is included for Best Rock Album alongside a host of male artists.

For the full list of rock and metal nominees for the 2021 Grammy Awards, including the historic all-female list for Best Rock Performance, click here.