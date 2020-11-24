Every 2021 Rock + Metal Grammy Nominee Revealed
GRAMMY nomination day is finally here and a new batch of nominees have learned their musical works have been recognized with nominations. Here are are the rock and metal nominees.
It should be a solid year for metal with Body Count, Code Orange, In This Moment, Poppy and Power Trip all nominated in the Best Metal Performance category, while the Best Rock Performance nominees include Fiona Apple, Big Thief, Phoebe Bridgers, Haim, Brittany Howard and Grace Potter. And there should be some excitement over Andrew Watt among the Producer nominees for his work on Ozzy Osbourne's Ordinary Man album.
The 63rd annual Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, Jan. 31. The Daily Show's Trevor Noah will host this year's ceremony which will air at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on CBS. We've listed some of the key Grammy categories below. You can check out the full list at this location. Stay tuned as we update this post.
Best Rock Performance
Fiona Apple / "Shameika"
Big Thief / "Not"
Phoebe Bridgers / "Kyoto"
Haim / "The Steps"
Brittany Howard / "Stay High"
Grace Potter / "Daylight"
Best Metal Performance
Body Count / "Bum-Rush"
Code Orange / "Underneath"
In This Moment / "The In-Between"
Poppy / "Bloodmoney"
Power Trip / "Executioner's Tax (Swing of the Axe) (Live)
Best Rock Song
"Kyoto" / Phoebe Bridgers
"Lost in Yesterday" / Tame Impala
"Not" / Big Thief
"Shameika" / Fiona Apple
"Stay High" / Brittany Howard
Best Rock Album
A Hero's Death / Fontaines D.C.
Kiwanuka / Michael Kiwanuka
Daylight / Grace Potter
Sound & Fury / Sturgill Simpson
The New Abnormal / The Strokes
Best Alternative Music Album
Fiona Apple / Fetch the Bolt Cutters
Beck / Hyperspace
Phoebe Bridgers /
Brittany Howard / Jaime
Tame Impala / The Slow Rush
Producer of the Year
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Dave Cobb
Flying Lotus
Andrew Watt
Record of the Year
Beyonce / "Black Parade"
Black Pumas / "Colors"
Da Baby featuring Roddy Ricch / "Rockstar"
Doja Cat / "Say So"
Billie Eilish / "Everything I Wanted"
Dua Lipa / "Don't Start Now"
Post Malone / "Circles"
Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce / "Savage"
Album of the Year
Jhene Aiko / Chilombo
Black Pumas / Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)
Coldplay / Everyday Life
Jacob Collier / Djesse Vol. 3
Haim / Women in Music Pt. 3
Dua Lipa / Future Nostalgia
Post Malone / Hollywood's Bleeding
Taylor Swift / Folklore
Song of the Year
Beyonce / "Black Parade"
Roddy Ricch / "The Box"
Taylor Swift / "Cardigan"
Post Malone / "Circles"
Dua Lipa / "Don't Start Now"
Billie Eilish / "Everything I Wanted"
H.E.R. / "I Can't Breathe"
JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels / "If the World Was Ending"
Best New Artist
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Spoken Word Album
Flea / Acid for the Children: A Memoir
Ken Jennings / Alex Trebek: The Answer Is
Rachel Maddow / Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia and the Richest Most Destructive Industry on Earth
Ronan Farrow / Catch and Kill
Meryl Streep / Charlotte's Web
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Frozen 2
Jojo Rabbit
Best Music Film
Beastie Boys Story
Black Is King
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme
Linda Ronstadt: The Song of My Voice
That Little Ol' Band From Texas
Best Album Notes
At the Minstrel Show (Various)
The Bakersfield Sound (Various)
Dead Man's Pop (The Replacements)
The Missing Link (Various)
Out of a Clear Blue Sky (Nat Brusiloff)
Best Comedy Album
Black Mitzvah / Tiffany Haddish
I Love Everything / Patton Oswalt
The Pale Tourist / Jim Gaffigan
Paper Tiger / Bill Burr
23 Hours to Kill / Jerry Seinfeld
