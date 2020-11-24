Every 2021 Rock + Metal Grammy Nominee Revealed

GRAMMY nomination day is finally here and a new batch of nominees have learned their musical works have been recognized with nominations. Here are are the rock and metal nominees.

It should be a solid year for metal with Body Count, Code Orange, In This Moment, Poppy and Power Trip all nominated in the Best Metal Performance category, while the Best Rock Performance nominees include Fiona Apple, Big Thief, Phoebe Bridgers, Haim, Brittany Howard and Grace Potter. And there should be some excitement over Andrew Watt among the Producer nominees for his work on Ozzy Osbourne's Ordinary Man album.

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, Jan. 31. The Daily Show's Trevor Noah will host this year's ceremony which will air at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on CBS. We've listed some of the key Grammy categories below. You can check out the full list at this location. Stay tuned as we update this post.

Best Rock Performance

Fiona Apple / "Shameika"

Big Thief / "Not"

Phoebe Bridgers / "Kyoto"

Haim / "The Steps"

Brittany Howard / "Stay High"

Grace Potter / "Daylight"

Best Metal Performance

Body Count / "Bum-Rush"

Code Orange / "Underneath"

In This Moment / "The In-Between"

Poppy / "Bloodmoney"

Power Trip / "Executioner's Tax (Swing of the Axe) (Live)

Best Rock Song

"Kyoto" / Phoebe Bridgers

"Lost in Yesterday" / Tame Impala

"Not" / Big Thief

"Shameika" / Fiona Apple

"Stay High" / Brittany Howard

Best Rock Album

A Hero's Death / Fontaines D.C.

Kiwanuka / Michael Kiwanuka

Daylight / Grace Potter

Sound & Fury / Sturgill Simpson

The New Abnormal / The Strokes

Best Alternative Music Album

Fiona Apple / Fetch the Bolt Cutters

Beck / Hyperspace

Phoebe Bridgers /

Brittany Howard / Jaime

Tame Impala / The Slow Rush

Producer of the Year

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

Andrew Watt

Record of the Year

Beyonce / "Black Parade"

Black Pumas / "Colors"

Da Baby featuring Roddy Ricch / "Rockstar"

Doja Cat / "Say So"

Billie Eilish / "Everything I Wanted"

Dua Lipa / "Don't Start Now"

Post Malone / "Circles"

Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce / "Savage"

Album of the Year

Jhene Aiko / Chilombo

Black Pumas / Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)

Coldplay / Everyday Life

Jacob Collier / Djesse Vol. 3

Haim / Women in Music Pt. 3

Dua Lipa / Future Nostalgia

Post Malone / Hollywood's Bleeding

Taylor Swift / Folklore

Song of the Year

Beyonce / "Black Parade"

Roddy Ricch / "The Box"

Taylor Swift / "Cardigan"

Post Malone / "Circles"

Dua Lipa / "Don't Start Now"

Billie Eilish / "Everything I Wanted"

H.E.R. / "I Can't Breathe"

JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels / "If the World Was Ending"

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Spoken Word Album

Flea / Acid for the Children: A Memoir

Ken Jennings / Alex Trebek: The Answer Is

Rachel Maddow / Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia and the Richest Most Destructive Industry on Earth

Ronan Farrow / Catch and Kill

Meryl Streep / Charlotte's Web

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Frozen 2

Jojo Rabbit

Best Music Film

Beastie Boys Story

Black Is King

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme

Linda Ronstadt: The Song of My Voice

That Little Ol' Band From Texas

Best Album Notes

At the Minstrel Show (Various)

The Bakersfield Sound (Various)

Dead Man's Pop (The Replacements)

The Missing Link (Various)

Out of a Clear Blue Sky (Nat Brusiloff)

Best Comedy Album

Black Mitzvah / Tiffany Haddish

I Love Everything / Patton Oswalt

The Pale Tourist / Jim Gaffigan

Paper Tiger / Bill Burr

23 Hours to Kill / Jerry Seinfeld