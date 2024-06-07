Setlist + Video – Power Trip Play First Full Show With New Live Vocalist

After playing a surprise five-song set with new live vocalist Seth Gilmore late last year, Power Trip have played their first full show in four years and since the death of Riley Gale.

The gig took place at The Glass House in Pomona, California, just two days before Power Trip's appearance at the No Values festival being held in the same city this weekend with headliners The Misfits.

The modern day thrash powerhouse ripped through 12 songs, as well as playing the intro to another. It was mostly a split between standouts off Power Trip's two full length records (Manifest Decimation and Nightmare Logic) in addition to a pair of EP tracks and the "Hornet's Nest" single.

Watch fan-filmed footage directly below and see the full setlist from the night further down the page.

Power Trip, Live at The Glass House in Pomona, California (June 6, 2024)

READ MORE: The Rock + Metal Bands Touring in 2024 - Tour Guide

About Vocalist Seth Gilmore

Gilmore, whom fans got a preview of last December, looked and sounded like a natural fit for Power Trip.

When the band announced their return to stages this year, they issued a reflective statement (seen in the Instagram caption below) that expressed gratitude for all the support while acknowledging the pain of losing their bandmate "will always remain part of us."

At the same time, they welcomed Gilmore into the fold, stating he "will be handling vocals for these upcoming shows," leaving the status of a permanent vocalist uncertain.

Gilmore also fronts Skourge and is bandmates with Power Trip guitarist Blake Ibanez in the band Fugitive. It was at a Fugitive show last year where the rest of Power Trip came onstage to play a five-song set, their first performance with Gilmore.

Power Trip Setlist — June 7, 2024

via setlist.fm

01. "Soul Sacrifice"

02. "Executioner's Tax (Swing of the Axe)"

03. "Firing Squad"

04. "Hornet's Nest"

05. "Nightmare Logic"

06. "Crucifixation"

07. "Divine Apprehension"

08. "Suffer No Fool"

09. "Drown" (Intro)

10. "Heretic's Fork"

11. "Crossbreaker"

12. "Manifest Decimation"

Encore:

13. "The Hammer of Doubt"