Saturday Night Live cast members Sarah Sherman and Bowen Yang are going metal ahead of the sketch show's 50th anniversary. The pair appear as rockers in new ad for CeraVe shampoo that is part of the company's ad campaign.

In the clip, Sherman and Yang star as Crema and Dingwad, two members of the fictitious metal band Naumore Dandruf. The band is rocking out in their garage with lyrics such as, "Metal is our life / Gimme a break / My hair is metal / Now watch me - hair shake." But as they headbang with feverish abandon, the dandruff flakes start to fall from their teased up hair.

The two musicians stop down to call out each other for getting "druff on our stuff," only to have their drummer, who is a part-time dermatologist, set them straight and share how CeraVe's anti-dandruff shampoo could clear up those flakes.

After getting wise to the ways of CeraVe, Yang's character then comes up with a new song idea. The band then rocks out with a song championing how they're able to "ditch the itch" and "feel real cool" while using CevaVe's new anti-dandruff shampoo.

Sarah Sherman and Bowen Yang Are Naumore Dandruf in CeraVe Shampoo Ad

What SNL's Cast Members Said About Their CeraVe Ad

After shooting the spot, the two SNL stars spoke with Rolling Stone about the ad.

Sherman commented, “Never thought I’d have fake dandruff flakes fall out of my head while cosplaying as a rockstar, but that’s Hollywood for ya. While i’m not a headbanger by trade, I do have my fair share of dandruff, but let’s just say; mine looks way worse than that. We had so much fun filming this and legit as a dandruff-haver, I love CeraVe’s new shampoo and conditioner. Crema, my on-set character, certainly could’ve used it!”

Yang adds, "Naumor Dandruf ended up being a perfect, elaborate excuse to hang out and laugh with Sarah. We locked into the look and really stepped into the hair metal fantasy, and then Dr. Dustin wrote me a prescription for an ointment I desperately needed! I guess, thank you to CeraVe for saving my life and [for] a fun day on set.”

The ad featuring the Saturday Night Live pair is part of CeraVe's new ad campaign for their anti-dandruff shampoo. Look for NBA star Anthony Davis and social media star Charli D'Amelio also appearing in upcoming ads.

Saturday Night Live at 50

For Sherman and Yang, who are both current cast members of Saturday Night Live, this is an added bonus on top of a very busy 50th anniversary season for the legendary sketch comedy show.

This coming Sunday (Feb. 16), NBC will air a three-hour retrospective special reflecting on the 50 years of SNL. SNL50: The Anniversary Special airs at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on NBC and will also stream on network's streaming outlet Peacock.

Cast members Eddie Murphy, Tina Fey, Adam Sandler, Amy Poehler, Andy Samberg, Chris Rock, Fred Armisen, Jason Sudeikis, Jimmy Fallon, Kate McKinnon, Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Molly Shannon, Pete Davidson, Seth Meyers, Tracy Morgan, Will Ferrell, Will Forte and Kenan Thompson are among those expected to be featured during the special.

Notable hosts such as Steve Martin, Tom Hanks, Martin Short, Scarlet Johansson, Peyton Manning, John Mulaney, Adam Driver, Ayo Edebiri, Kim Kardashian, Paul Simon, Pedro Pascal, Quinta Brunson, Robert De Niro and Woody Harrelson are also expected to appear.

Peacock has also been streaming SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night Live, a four-part documentary series on the show's history.

NBC has already aired the Ladies and Gentlemen: 50 Years of SNL Music documentary, but there is another music-related SNL special o tap for Friday (Feb. 14). SNL50: The Homecoming Concert with a variety of musical guests from over the years will air at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on Peacock. The Backstreet Boys, Lady Gaga, Post Malone, Bad Bunny, Jack White, Miley Cyrus, Robyn, Bonnie Raitt are some of the scheduled performers.