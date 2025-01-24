Which Rockers Are in SNL’s ‘Ladies and Gentlemen’ 50 Years of Music Documentary?

A new trailer has just arrived hyping the upcoming Ladies and Gentlemen ... 50 Years of SNL Music documentary, with appearances by Saturday Night Live music guests Tom Morello, Dave Grohl, Mick Jagger, Jack White and more.

While the long-running sketch comedy show is primarily known for its comedic highlights, one key component has always been the inclusion of a music guest and there have been some absolutely iconic TV moments that have come from the music performers throughout the years.

The three-hours documentary has been co-directed by Oz Rodriguez and The Roots drummer Questlove and it will make its TV debut this coming Monday (Jan. 27) on NBC.

Who's Featured in the Documentary?

As you can imagine with over 900 musical guests to sort through, it was quite the task in coming up with the perfect representation of music over the years on Saturday Night Live. But the trailer gives us a quick-hitting tease of what you can look for.

Both Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello and Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl can be seen and heard in voice-overs during the trailer teaser.

"SNL has served as a time capsule through the decades for America," starts Morello, before Dave Grohl adds, "To me it was the most iconic American television show of all-Time." Grohl can later be hard reminiscing about how scared he was to play SNL for the first time with Nirvana. Promos of the the band's appearance with host Charles Barkley can be seen in the trailer as well.

Mick Jagger can also be seen reflecting on being under the gun, have to run from a sketch where he was covered in sweat to changing in time for his performance.

One time cast member Bill Hader recalls seeing Devo for the first time performing "Satisfaction' on SNL and realizing that the show was taking a big swing, while Morello also salutes the long-running series for being one of the first to showcase hip-hop.

There are also clips of some of the more controversial performances that earned bans from return appearances by acts such as Elvis Costello, Sinead O'Connor and Fear.

The trailer also promises the "untold stories behind the culture-defining, groundbreaking and news-making musical performances, sketches and cameos of the past 50 years."

Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, Justin Timberlake, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Kacey Musgraves, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Finneas, Paul Simon, Chris Stapleton, Debbie Harry, Chris Stein, MC Sha-Rock, DJ Breakout and Bad Bunny are some of the other musical talent featured, while SNL cast members and staffers Maya Rudolph, Jimmy Fallon, Eddie Murphy, Paul Schaffer, Lorne Michaels, Conan O'Brien, Bowen Yang, Ego Nwodim, Fred Armisen, Kenan Thompson, Avika Schaffer, Andy Samberg, Bill Hader, Robert Smigel, Sarah Sherman, Howard Shore, Jane Curtain, Jorma Taccome, Al Franken and Joe Piscopo also turn up.

Check out the newly released trailer below and tune in Monday at 8PM ET / 7PM CT on NBC. The documentary will stream on Peacock the following day.

Ladies and Gentlemen ... 50 Years of SNL Music Trailer