Seattle is on the path to cleaning up its sewage system with a new tunnel boring machine named after the band Mudhoney.

A tunnel boring machine (TBM) is an efficient way of creating tunnels in just about any type of matter without causing damage. Seattle Public Utilities announced the introduction of the new boring machine and opened up name suggestions to the public — receiving over 1,200 name submissions and 30,000 votes.

Mudhoney was the winner.

Mudhoney, which has been painted red with its name written in yellow across the side, will start digging a tunnel this summer that will help improve the sewage overflow in Seattle by 2025.

Check out a video of the machine below, which has Mudhoney's "Nerve Attack" playing in the background. The members of the band even make an appearance to meet the enormous mechanism.

"Since the late ’80s, Mudhoney – the Seattle-based foursome whose muck-crusted version of rock, shot through with caustic wit and battened down by a ferocious low end – has taken a stand against toxic sludge overflows into our waterways," the description reads.

Sub Pop also shared a post on their Instagram celebrating the event.

Seattle Tunnel Boring Machine Mudhoney