Former Sebastian Bach guitarist Nick Sterling and his family are currently in the hospital after sustaining injuries in a serious car accident on Jan. 4.

As per the fundraiser created by Sterling's sister-in-law Margaret Prado, the family were making a left turn in an intersection when they were struck by a truck. The couple suffered several fractures and injuries — Sterling's wife Cyreena had surgery for a broken clavicle and needs another procedure for her pelvic bone, and Sterling is in stable condition following a broken rib and collapsed young.

Their young daughter Jessie, on the other hand, has been in a medically-induced coma so the doctors can assess any possible brain injuries and abnormalities as the fractures in her skull heal. She had been in a seatbelt in the front seat between her parents.

The goal for the fundraiser is $20,000, and so far over a quarter of that amount has been raised.

Sterling appeared on Bach's 2011 solo album, Kicking & Screaming, but left the band about a year later. The guitarist now plays with the Phoenix-based rock group, Wyves.