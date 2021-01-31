Chris Cornell fans were provided a treat late last year when the late singer's family released No One Sings Like You Anymore, a collection of covers that Cornell had taken on over the years. But according to Cornell's widow, Vicky Cornell, there will be a second volume for that No One Sings Like You Anymore set.

Speaking with The Rizzuto Show on St. Louis' 105.7 The Point (heard below), Vicky revealed, "There is a volume two. The thing with this volume one, though, that makes it special is that he mastered it, he sequenced it — this is all Chris right from beginning to end. And the other one was mastered, not sequenced, volume two."

She added, "Because he was just such a prolific writer, we're blessed, because he has left us lots of music. Not in completely finished form, but there's enough to work with, and the Cornell stamp is all over it. So that's really special. There's a lot of music."

The first volume included Cornell's cover of Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U" and his take on Guns N' Roses' "Patience" that was a chart hit in 2020.

Though the first volume was released for streaming in December, the physical version of the covers set is due March 19. You can pre-order the set here (As Amazon affiliates, we earn on qualifying purchases).

